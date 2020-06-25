Azerbaijan condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia
- 25 Jun 2020 16:08
- 18 Aug 2025 22:07
- 149658
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-condemns-houthi-attacks-on-saudi-arabia Copied
Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the recent missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia by the Houthis.
“We condemn the recent missile and drone attacks against Saudi Arabia, claimed by the Houthis,” the ministry wrote on Twitter.
The ministry reiterated Azerbaijan’s support for and solidarity with Saudi Arabia in its measures to maintain the security, stability and territorial integrity of the country.