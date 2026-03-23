US embassy issues shelter-in-place advisory for Oman
Source: Oman Observer
The U.S. Embassy in Muscat has issued a shelter-in-place advisory covering the entire country of Oman, including Muscat, due to ongoing security concerns, News.Az reports.
On March 3, the U.S. Department of State authorized non-emergency U.S. government employees and their families to depart Oman.
Recommended Actions:
- Stay in contact with family and friends to update them on your status.
- Ensure travel documents are current and easily accessible.
- Locate a secure area within your residence or another safe building. Keep a supply of food, water, medications, and other essentials.
- In the event of an attack, avoid debris and follow official guidance from news outlets.
- Avoid protests and demonstrations, maintain a low profile, and stay aware of your surroundings.
- Monitor communications from local authorities closely.
- Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive safety and security updates from the U.S. Embassy.
- Keep your mobile phone charged and pre-program emergency contact numbers.
U.S. citizens are urged to follow these precautions to ensure their safety while in Oman.
By Nijat Babayev