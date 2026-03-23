US embassy issues shelter-in-place advisory for Oman

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The U.S. Embassy in Muscat has issued a shelter-in-place advisory covering the entire country of Oman, including Muscat, due to ongoing security concerns, News.Az reports.

On March 3, the U.S. Department of State authorized non-emergency U.S. government employees and their families to depart Oman.

Recommended Actions:

Stay in contact with family and friends to update them on your status.

Ensure travel documents are current and easily accessible.

Locate a secure area within your residence or another safe building. Keep a supply of food, water, medications, and other essentials.

In the event of an attack, avoid debris and follow official guidance from news outlets.

Avoid protests and demonstrations, maintain a low profile, and stay aware of your surroundings.

Monitor communications from local authorities closely.

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive safety and security updates from the U.S. Embassy.

Keep your mobile phone charged and pre-program emergency contact numbers.

U.S. citizens are urged to follow these precautions to ensure their safety while in Oman.

News.Az