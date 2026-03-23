Red Cross warns Middle East reaching ‘point of no return’

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The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has warned that recent developments in the Middle East could push the region to a “point of no return.”

ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric called for an immediate cessation of attacks on critical infrastructure, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

She expressed particular concern over the “potential harm to nuclear facilities,” describing it as “most alarming” and capable of causing “irreversible consequences.”

The statement highlights growing international concern over escalating conflicts in the Middle East and the risk to civilian life and essential services.

News.Az