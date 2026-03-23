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Lufthansa suspends Dubai, Tel Aviv flights until end of May

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Lufthansa suspends Dubai, Tel Aviv flights until end of May
Source: Reuters

German airline Lufthansa has announced the suspension of all flights to Dubai and Tel Aviv until May 31, 2026, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

In addition, services to other Middle Eastern cities, including Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, will remain suspended until October 24.

The carrier did not provide a detailed explanation for the suspensions, which affect passengers traveling to and from key regional hubs.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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