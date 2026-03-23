Iran denies talks with Trump, claims he “backed down”

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Iranian state-linked media say there has been no direct or indirect contact with Donald Trump, contradicting recent remarks suggesting talks may be underway.

An unnamed source claimed that Trump “backed down” after Iran warned it could target power plants in response to potential escalation, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The report also said Trump had indicated that negotiations with Iran were ongoing, a claim the Iranian source strongly denied.

There has been no independent verification of these statements, and U.S. officials have not yet commented on the report.

The conflicting narratives highlight the uncertainty surrounding U.S.-Iran relations, as tensions in the region continue to rise.

News.Az