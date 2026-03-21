Largest Czech anti-government protest since 2019

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Around 250,000 people joined the Czech Republic’s largest anti-government protest since 2019, demonstrating against defense spending cuts and fears over threats to public media independence under Prime Minister Andrej Babis.

Protesters gathered at Letna Plain, waving Czech and EU flags, hours before the rally began. Organizers, including the Milion Chvilek (Million Moments for Democracy) movement, warned that the country could risk following the example of Hungary or Slovakia, where governments have clashed with the European Union over rule-of-law issues, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“I’m here because I care about my country’s future,” said 22-year-old Tomas Chaloupka, emphasizing the importance of free media and democracy. Teacher Hana Malanikova added, “We don’t want to be Hungary. It’s time to wake up.”

Critics also highlighted recent government proposals to cut defense budgets, alter funding for public television, and tighten NGO disclosure rules, which they say could undermine independence.

Babis, who returned to power in December with the populist ANO party, previously served as prime minister from 2017 to 2021. Milion Chvilek organized similar demonstrations in 2019, drawing over 200,000 participants.

News.Az