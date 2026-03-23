Emirates brings A380 back on 8 key global routes

Dubai International Airport (Dubai International Airport) remains the airline’s central hub, with notable resumptions to cities including Los Angeles (LAX), Osaka Kansai (KIX), and Houston (IAH), News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

At the same time, 11 destinations, such as Adelaide (ADL), Beirut (BEY), and Tehran (IKA), continue to be suspended.

The latest schedule confirms 12 route resumptions, including Bologna (BLQ), Lyon (LYS), Orlando (MCO), and Bogota (BOG), signaling a gradual restoration of Emirates’ long-haul network.

A highlight of the update is the return of the Airbus A380 on eight routes, including Copenhagen (CPH), Glasgow (GLA), Perth (PER), and Washington Dulles (IAD), reflecting strong demand on high-capacity flights. The airline continues to adjust its global network in response to evolving operational conditions.

Suspended Destinations

Operations remain halted on several Middle East, Asia Pacific, and European destinations:

Adelaide (ADL)

Baghdad (BGW)

Bahrain (BAH)

Basra (BSR)

Beirut (BEY)

Brisbane (BNE)

Kuwait City (KWI)

Muscat (MCT)

Phnom Penh (PNH)

St. Petersburg (LED)

Tehran Imam Khomeini (IKA)

Resumed Destinations

The airline is restoring connectivity to multiple international markets:

Bogota (BOG)

Bologna (BLQ)

Dammam (DMM)

Entebbe (EBB)

Houston (IAH)

Los Angeles (LAX)

Luanda (LAD)

Lyon (LYS)

Miami (MIA)

Orlando (MCO)

Osaka Kansai (KIX)

Venice Marco Polo (VCE)

A380 Network Expansion

Emirates is reintroducing A380 services on high-demand routes, replacing smaller aircraft and increasing seat capacity. Confirmed A380 resumptions include:

Copenhagen (CPH)

Düsseldorf (DUS)

Glasgow (GLA)

Houston (IAH)

Los Angeles (LAX)

Osaka Kansai (KIX)

Perth (PER)

Washington Dulles (IAD)

This shift indicates a strategic focus on trunk routes where premium and high-density demand remains strong.

Key Frequency and Aircraft Changes

Several routes are seeing frequency increases or equipment upgrades:

Dubai (DXB) – Amman (AMM): Increased to daily A380 service

Dubai (DXB) – Bangkok (BKK): Expanded to 3 daily A380 flights

Dubai (DXB) – New York JFK (JFK): Increased to 2 daily A380 flights

Dubai (DXB) – Seoul Incheon (ICN): Increased frequencies and mixed fleet deployment

Dubai (DXB) – Shanghai Pudong (PVG): Doubled to 2 daily services

In contrast, select routes such as Frankfurt (FRA) and Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) see reduced frequencies, reflecting demand adjustments.