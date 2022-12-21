Azerbaijan confirms 129 new COVID-19 cases, 90 recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has detected 129 new COVID-19 cases, 90 patients have recovered, and two patients have died, News.az reports.

Up until now, 825,656 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 815,034 of them have recovered, and 9,999 people have died. Currently, 623 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,707 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,412,931 tests have been conducted so far.

News.Az