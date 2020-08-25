Azerbaijan confirms 133 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, Azerbaijan has confirmed 133 new coronavirus cases, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Tuesday.

Some 86 virus infected people have recovered and two others have died, the headquarters said.

The total case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 35,559, with 33,190 recoveries and 521 deaths. Currently, the number of active cases stands at 1,848.

Over the past day, 6,612 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 885,279.

News.Az