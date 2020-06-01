Azerbaijan confirms 168 new coronavirus cases, 80 recoveries, 5 deaths

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 168 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Azerbaijan, while 80 patients have recovered, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced Monday.

Five patients have died, the headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 5,662, with 3,508 recoveries, and 68 deaths.

Some 2,086 patients are currently being in specialized hospitals. Of those, 55 are in severe and 69 in moderate-to-severe condition, while the health of others is stable.

A total of 302,933 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

News.Az