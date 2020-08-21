Azerbaijan confirms 171 new recoveries from COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, Azerbaijan has recorded 162 new coronavirus cases, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Friday.

Some 171 virus infected have recovered, 2 others have died, the Operational Headquarters noted.

The overall case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 34,921, with 32,682 recoveries and 512 deaths. Currently, 1,727 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 5,986 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, raising the total number of tests to 861,788.

News.Az