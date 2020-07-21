Azerbaijan confirms 352 new coronavirus cases, 449 recoveries, 13 deaths

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has confirmed 352 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Tuesday.

Some 449 virus infected people have recovered and 13 others have died, the headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 28,242, with 19,939 recoveries and 376 deaths.

As many as 7,927 patients are currently being treated in specialized hospitals.

In the past 24 hours, 7,034 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan to detect new COVID-19 cases. Thus, the number of coronavirus tests in the country has reached 641,732.

News.Az