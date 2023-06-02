Azerbaijan confirms 4 more COVID-19 cases, 14 recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has confirmed 4 new coronavirus cases, 14 recoveries, and 1 death case over the past 24 hours, News.az reports.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 831 853 with 821 530 recoveries and 10 275 deaths.

Treatment of 48 others is underway. A total of 7 624 100 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az