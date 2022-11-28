Azerbaijan: Construction of mobile town in Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park completed (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The mobile town has been established in the Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park, which has been founded on 200 HA in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district, with the purpose of revitalizing and developing Karabakh's industrial potential, the country’s ministry of economy said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said that vital social infrastructure has been created.

“The works carried out in the Industrial Park will create additional opportunities for the reintegration of the region in the country’s economy, facilitate the development of the local production, as well as increase the employment rate,” he added.

News.Az