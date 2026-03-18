How OpenClaw is driving a surge in Chinese AI stocks

How OpenClaw is driving a surge in Chinese AI stocks

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Chinese technology stocks linked to artificial intelligence surged on Wednesday after upbeat comments from Nvidia chief Jensen Huang boosted investor sentiment.

Shares in firms connected to the OpenClaw platform rose sharply, with MiniMax gaining around 20% and hitting a record high. Zhipu and UCloud also posted strong gains, News.Az reports, citing Times of Israel.

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OpenClaw is an open source AI agent system designed to run locally on devices and carry out complex real world tasks, marking a shift beyond traditional chatbots.

Huang described the technology as the “next ChatGPT”, fuelling expectations of rapid growth in AI agents.

Analysts say the technology could increase demand for computing power, as more advanced tasks require greater processing capacity.

Major Chinese firms including Tencent, Alibaba and Baidu are already moving to integrate the platform into their services.

News.Az