Why robotaxi expansion is key for Tesla investors

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Tesla’s plans to roll out an unsupervised robotaxi fleet are expected to be the main driver of its share performance in 2026, according to Morgan Stanley.

The bank said progress in scaling the robotaxi network will be the most important catalyst for the company this year, with production of its Cybercab still on track to begin in April, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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Analysts pointed to strong potential in the economics of robotaxis, supported by Tesla’s vertically integrated manufacturing approach.

They also said each mile driven by autonomous vehicles helps improve Tesla’s full self driving technology, which could boost demand for its cars and increase revenues.

Morgan Stanley added that upcoming developments, including a new Optimus robot and continued growth in energy storage, could support the company’s longer term ambitions.

However, it warned that higher spending and short term cash pressures mean Tesla will need progress in its autonomous driving technology to sustain momentum.

News.Az