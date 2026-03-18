Netflix upgraded as growth outlook improves
Netflix has been given a Buy rating by Citi, with analysts pointing to several factors that could support the stock over the next year.
The bank set a price target of $115, suggesting potential gains driven by improving profitability, pricing power and stronger shareholder returns, News.az reports, citing BBC.
Citi said Netflix could raise its 2026 earnings outlook, while a potential price increase in the United States later this year may boost revenue.
Analysts also expect higher share buybacks, supported by strong cash generation and a lack of major acquisitions.
However, the bank warned that long term advertising growth may fall short of expectations, posing a risk to future earnings.
Despite this, Citi remains positive on Netflix’s prospects, citing higher margins and improved financial performance.
By Faig Mahmudov