Why investors fear another major shake up at Unilever

Why investors fear another major shake up at Unilever

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Unilever shares dropped about 3.5% on Wednesday as investors raised concerns over a potential separation of its food business.

Reports that the company is considering spinning off its food division unsettled markets, coming shortly after its ice cream unit was separated into a standalone business, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

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Analysts warned the move could distract management, with some suggesting it may be too soon for another major restructuring.

Unilever’s food division, which includes brands such as Knorr and Marmite, remains profitable but has shown slower growth compared with its beauty and wellbeing segment.

Investors have long pushed the company to streamline its portfolio, but concerns remain over the complexity, costs and strategic risks of another break up.

Shares in rival consumer goods firms also fell, reflecting broader unease across the sector.

News.Az