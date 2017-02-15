Azerbaijan created over 300,000 jobs via privatization process

+ ↺ − 16 px

Privatization of state properties in Azerbaijan has allowed creating more than 300,000 new jobs, said Karam Hasanov, chairman of the Azerbaijani State Committee on Property Issues.

He made the remarks at a business forum titled ‘Investments in privatization: new opportunities and challenges’, held in Baku Feb. 15, according to Trend.

Overall, more than 1.2 million Azerbaijani citizens could benefit from privatization and more than 250 people became shareholders of public facilities, according to him.

“Investors from the US, UK, France, Switzerland, Turkey, Germany, Russia, China, Finland and other countries took part in the privatization of state properties in Azerbaijan,” he added.

Hasanov said the enterprises such as a cement plant of Holcim Azerbaijan OJSC, the Baltika-Baku brewery (now called Carlsberg Azerbaijan), Azer-Yod LLC, AzNar (a plant for production of juices), furniture factories and many other enterprises, are operating in Azerbaijan thanks to the privatization of state properties.

“Production facilities, put up for auction, will be privatized through investment competitions in the future. In this case, potential buyers will be required to follow the given investment programs and business plans. As a result, our production facilities will be able to restore their activities on the basis of international standards and become more competitive, which will, in turn, let create new jobs,” he said.

“We have also prepared new privatization proposals and presented them to relevant bodies for consideration. Among these proposals are expansion of privatization methods, reduction of the costs of the enterprises, which have been put up for auction several times but were not sold, etc.”

News.Az

