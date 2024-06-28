Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan creates thousands of jobs in its liberated territories

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan creates thousands of jobs in its liberated territories

Thousands of jobs have been created in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur economic regions, the country’s minister of economy said on Friday.

Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov made the remarks at an event on “New opportunities for entrepreneurs: Let's revive Karabakh together,” News.Az reports.

He noted that most of the newly created jobs belong to the private sector.

“Our main goal as a whole is to restore and reconstruct the territories liberated from occupation,” Minister Jabbarov added.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      