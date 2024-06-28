Azerbaijan creates thousands of jobs in its liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thousands of jobs have been created in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur economic regions, the country’s minister of economy said on Friday.

Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov made the remarks at an event on “New opportunities for entrepreneurs: Let's revive Karabakh together,” News.Az reports.He noted that most of the newly created jobs belong to the private sector.“Our main goal as a whole is to restore and reconstruct the territories liberated from occupation,” Minister Jabbarov added.

News.Az