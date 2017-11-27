Azerbaijan creating fourth industrial zone

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree to establish the Sabirabad Industrial Zone Nov 27, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the industrial zone is being created in the country’s Sabirabad district to support the activity of small and medium enterprises operating in the industrial sector, ensure sustainable development of the non-oil sector, and increase employment in the production sector.

The Azerbaijan Investment Company has been entrusted to organize and regulate the activity of the Sabirabad Industrial Zone.

News.Az

