Azerbaijan, Croatia discuss bilateral and multilateral cooperation agendas

Azerbaijan, Croatia discuss bilateral and multilateral cooperation agendas

As part of his official visit to Zagreb, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a one-on-one meeting with his Croatian counterpart Gordan Grlić-Radman, News.Az reports.

The meeting then continued in an expanded format with the participation of the two countries’ delegations.

Bilateral and multilateral cooperation agendas between Azerbaijan and Croatia, as well as regional issues, were discussed during the meeting.

