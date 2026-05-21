Russia deploys nuclear forces in Belarus as NATO tensions escalate

The drills are part of some of Russia’s largest nuclear exercises in years, involving tens of thousands of personnel and simulating the preparation and potential use of nuclear forces in the event of aggression, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

According to the Russian defence ministry, the exercise includes the deployment of nuclear munitions to field storage facilities in Belarus and training involving missile units equipped with systems such as the Iskander-M tactical missile platform.

The drills also feature strategic assets including Borei-class nuclear submarines, long-range aviation aircraft, MiG-31 jets armed with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, and RS-24 Yars intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Officials said the three-day exercise, which began earlier this week across Russia and Belarus, involves strategic missile forces as well as the Northern and Pacific fleets and other military units.

The Kremlin has described the confrontation with the West over Ukraine as an existential struggle, while NATO members and Ukraine have dismissed Russia’s nuclear signalling as reckless escalation.

Tensions have also increased in the Baltic region, with accusations and counter-accusations over drone activity and airspace violations, further intensifying friction between Russia and NATO’s eastern members.