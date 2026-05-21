NATO leaders urge members to increase support for Ukraine

The leaders stressed that while some countries are making significant contributions, others are not providing enough assistance to Ukraine’s defence efforts, News.Az reports, citing The Guardian.

Mark Rutte said NATO spending is not evenly distributed, noting that only a limited group of countries, including Sweden, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands and Denmark, are leading the support effort.

He added that many alliance members are still not contributing enough to Ukraine despite the ongoing war and rising defence needs.

Ulf Kristersson said Sweden is currently the third-largest donor and urged other countries to match or exceed its level of support.

He stressed the need for long-term and consistent commitment, saying that countries should “put the money where their mouth is” when it comes to backing Ukraine.