Iran’s president praises army, vows continued defence build-up

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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has praised the country’s armed forces for their response to what he described as US and Israeli aggression, and reaffirmed government support for strengthening Iran’s military capabilities.

“The armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, particularly the faithful, popular and revolutionary army, demonstrated the country’s defensive power and prevented enemies from achieving their malicious objectives,” he said on Thursday during a meeting with Major General Amir Hatami, Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Army, News.Az reports, citing the IRNA news agency.

The president stressed that the government would continue to back programmes aimed at strengthening the country’s defence capacity. “The government stands fully alongside the armed forces and will support strategic plans to enhance defence capability, logistical support, equipment modernisation, operational infrastructure and deterrence capacity,” Pezeshkian said.

He commended the armed forces for what he called their “courage, sacrifice and decisive performance” in confronting recent attacks and hostile actions by the United States and Israel.

He also praised what he described as the “firm, intelligent and deterrent responses” of Iran’s military forces.

Pezeshkian said the army played a “decisive and strategic” role in safeguarding national security, territorial integrity and defence deterrence, adding that Iranian forces had demonstrated “high operational readiness, intelligence awareness, command cohesion and combat capability” during recent developments.

He underlined the importance of coordination between state institutions and the military, saying national unity and defence readiness were the country’s “most important guarantee of security and stability” amid regional tensions.

Major General Amir Hatami said Iranian forces had reviewed and upgraded their capabilities during the ceasefire period, strengthening coordination and drawing on battlefield experience.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army is fully prepared to deliver a decisive, regrettable and proportionate response to any threat, aggression or adventurism against the country,” Hatami said.

He also highlighted the “jihadist, revolutionary and self-sacrificing spirit” of Iranian troops, saying they remained fully prepared to defend the country’s independence, territorial integrity and national dignity.

News.Az