Iran supreme leader orders uranium stockpile to remain in country as nuclear talks stall

The directive is expected to complicate diplomatic efforts to reach a settlement over Iran’s nuclear programme, as Washington and its allies continue to push for the removal or external control of Iran’s highly enriched uranium stockpile, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Two senior Iranian sources said the order reflects a consensus within the country’s establishment that keeping the uranium inside Iran is essential for national security, amid fears that removal could increase vulnerability to future strikes.

The development comes as negotiations remain deadlocked over the fate of Iran’s enriched uranium, particularly material enriched to levels close to weapons-grade, which Western governments say raises proliferation concerns.

Iran maintains that its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes, including medical and research uses, while rejecting accusations that it is seeking to develop nuclear weapons.

The sources said distrust remains high in Tehran, with officials believing previous pauses in hostilities could be used strategically by the United States and Israel, while Western leaders continue to demand strict limits on Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

The dispute over uranium stockpiles remains one of the central obstacles in talks, with proposals including international supervision of diluted material discussed but no agreement reached, as tensions between Iran, Israel and the United States continue to shape the negotiations.