Cyprus election tests establishment as corruption drives rise of new parties

While executive power remains with the presidency, the election could significantly alter the balance in parliament and complicate future government initiatives if outsider parties gain ground, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Opinion polls suggest that reformist movement ALMA and the liberal Volt Cyprus could enter parliament for the first time, while the far-right ELAM is also expected to make gains and potentially become the third-largest party in the 56-seat legislature.

Such a shift would challenge the long-standing dominance of the Communist AKEL and centre-right DISY parties and could weaken support for the governing coalition that backed President Nikos Christodoulides in 2023.

Public dissatisfaction has been fuelled in recent years by a cash-for-passports corruption scandal involving wealthy foreign investors and ongoing concerns over high electricity costs linked to delayed energy infrastructure projects.

Political analyst Christoforos Christoforou said the election is expected to act as a protest vote against established parties and, to some extent, the government.

A record 753 candidates from more than 18 parties are contesting the election, with the outgoing parliament previously consisting of seven represented parties. ALMA, founded by former auditor general Odysseas Michaelides, is polling at around 8% to 10% on an anti-corruption platform, while Volt Cyprus is polling above the threshold needed to enter parliament, driven by voter anger over corruption and lack of accountability.