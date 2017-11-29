Azerbaijan, Croatia may launch direct flights

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan offers Croatia to launch direct flights for development of tourism, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev said.

Mustafayev made the remarks at a meeting with Croatian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Crafts Martina Dalic in Baku, the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry said Nov. 29.

Speaking about cooperation between the two countries, Mustafayev stressed that Azerbaijan and Croatia signed a declaration on strategic partnership in 2013, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani minister added that both countries are cooperating within the Southern Gas Corridor project.

In her turn, Dalic stressed the possibility of cooperation between the countries in ICT, agriculture, industry, tourism and other spheres.

Data from Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee shows that trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Croatia amounted to $105.1 million in January-October 2017.

News.Az

