Azerbaijan declares readiness for tripartite meetings with EU and Armenia in Brussels soon

Baku stands ready for tripartite meetings in Brussels soon in the format of the European Union, Azerbaijan and Armenia, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said on X, News.Az reports.

Hajiyev stressed that Azerbaijan supports the tripartite Brussels process and the regional peace agenda in the format of the European Union, Azerbaijan and Armenia, facilitated by President of the Council of the European Union Charles Michel, and in this sense, Azerbaijan is the author of many peace initiatives, including the peace treaty.

“Due to France's biased actions and militarization policy that seriously undermine regional peace and stability in the South Caucasus and put at risk European Union's overall policy towards the region and regardless of official Baku's insistence, not agreeing to the participation of Türkiye, as a regional country, in the pentalateral meeting Azerbaijan has decided not to participate in Granada meeting. We also supported the participation of Spain as the host country in this format. In some international media resources, it is incorrect to present this as Azerbaijan’s refusal for talks with Armenia,” he said.

The presidential aide noted that Azerbaijan stands ready for tripartite meetings in Brussels soon in the format of the European Union, Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“At the same time, Azerbaijan supports direct and bilateral dialogue and negotiations on the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the peace treaty talks,” he said.

“I take this opportunity to congratulate our colleagues and friends from Spain on the successful organization of the meeting of the European Political Community in Granada and thank them for their intention to contribute to the Armenia-Azerbaijan dialogue as the host country,” Hajiyev added.

