Azerbaijan defused more than 50 landmines in its liberated territories last week
The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.
During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Kalbajar, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, Khojavand, Lachin and Zangilan districts from May 29 to June 3, 18 anti-personnel and 33 anti-tank landmines, as well as 49 units of unexploded ordnance, were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.
As a result, over 531 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.