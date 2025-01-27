Azerbaijan defused nearly 180 landmines, over 200 UXOs in liberated areas last week

Azerbaijan defused nearly 180 landmines, over 200 UXOs in liberated areas last week

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency (ANAMA), together with the Defense Ministry, the Emergencies Ministry, and the State Border Service, continue demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

During the demining operations conducted in the liberated Azerbaijani territories over the past week, 108 anti-personnel and 69 anti-tank mines, as well as 208 items of unexploded ordnance (UXO) were found and neutralized, ANAMA said in a statement News.Az reports.As a result, over 705 hectares have been cleared of landmines and UXOs, the agency added.

News.Az