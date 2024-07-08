Azerbaijan defused over 130 landmines in its liberated territories last week

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency (ANAMA), together with the Defence Ministry, the Emergencies Ministry, and the State Border Service, continue demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from Armenian occupation.

During the demining operations conducted in the liberated Azerbaijani territories over the past week, 28 anti-personnel and 107 anti-tank mines, as well as 830 items of unexploded ordnance (UXO) were found and neutralized, ANAMA said in a statement, News.Az reports.As a result, over 1,000 hectares have been cleared of landmines and UXOs, the agency added.

News.Az