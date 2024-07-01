Azerbaijan defused over 500 landmines in liberated areas last month

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency (ANAMA), together with the Defence Ministry, the Emergencies Ministry, and the State Border Service, continue demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from Armenian occupation.

During the demining operations conducted in the liberated Azerbaijani territories over the past month, 278 anti-personnel and 271 anti-tank mines, as well as 1,695 items of unexploded ordnance (UXO) were found and neutralized, ANAMA said in a statement, News.Az reports.As a result, over 5,600 hectares have been cleared of landmines and UXOs, the agency added.

News.Az