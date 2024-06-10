Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan defuses 135 more landmines in liberated areas

Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from Armenian occupation.

During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Agdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts over the past week, 88 anti-personnel and 47 anti-tank mines, as well as 615 items of unexploded ordnance (UXO) were found and neutralized, ANAMA has told News.Az.

As a result, over 1,360 hectares have been cleared of landmines and UXOs, the agency added.

honor Patriotic War martyrs

