Azerbaijan defuses nearly 100 landmines in its liberated areas last week

Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency (ANAMA), together with the Defense Ministry, the Emergencies Ministry, and the State Border Service, continue demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

During the demining operations conducted in the liberated Azerbaijani territories over the past week, 66 anti-personnel and 31 anti-tank mines, as well as 898 items of unexploded ordnance (UXO) were found and neutralized, ANAMA said in a statement, News.Az reports.As a result, over 885 hectares have been cleared of landmines and UXOs, the agency added.

News.Az