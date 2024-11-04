Azerbaijan defuses nearly 240 landmines in liberated areas over past week

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency (ANAMA), together with the Defense Ministry, the Emergencies Ministry, and the State Border Service, continue demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

During the demining operations conducted in the liberated Azerbaijani territories over the past week, 164 anti-personnel and 73 anti-tank mines, as well as 7,421 items of unexploded ordnance (UXO) were found and neutralized, ANAMA said in a statement, News.Az reports.As a result, over 2,270 hectares have been cleared of landmines and UXOs, the agency added.

News.Az