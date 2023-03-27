Azerbaijan defuses over 600 landmines in its liberated territories last week
The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.
During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Kalbajar, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, Khojavand, Lachin and Zangilan districts from 13 to 25 March, 209 anti-personnel and 400 anti-tank landmines, as well as 469 units of unexploded ordnance, were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.
As a result, nearly 1,126 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.