Azerbaijan detains national on treason charges, extradites him from Jordan

A Baku court has conducted a hearing concerning the preventive measures for Azer Baghirov, an Azerbaijani citizen accused of state treason.

Bagirov was detained by Azerbaijan's State Security Service in Jordan and subsequently extradited to Azerbaijan, News.Az reports, citing local media.

He faces charges of high treason, espionage, and assisting foreign intelligence services.

Case materials indicate that Bagirov was allegedly used by a foreign special service to conceal its involvement in sabotage operations in third countries. Acting against Azerbaijan’s national security, he reportedly engaged in espionage under the guise of his Azerbaijani citizenship.

Following the hearing, the court ruled to place Azer Bagirov under arrest as a preventive measure under Article 274 of Azerbaijan’s Criminal Code, which pertains to treason.

