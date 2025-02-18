Azerbaijan detects EU-flagged vehicles, Armenian military movement near border -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

On February 17, at 11:08 (local time), Azerbaijan detected two vehicles with EU flags and one UAZ Patriot vehicle belonging to the Armenian armed forces moving towards the Arazdeyan settlement in Armenia’s Develi region, approaching the combat position of Armenian forces.



Additionally, two civilians were filming in the direction of Azerbaijani positions, News.Az reports.

At 11:30 (local time), Azerbaijani forces observed these vehicles arriving at the combat position of Armenian armed forces near Soltanbey settlement, along with four civilians and three people in military uniforms recording footage towards Azerbaijani positions.

The mission representatives departed in the first direction at 12:25 (local time) and returned to the area at 13:00 (local time). The activities of the EU representatives in the area were observed by the Azerbaijani Army via visual and technical means.

