Azerbaijan detects mines buried by Armenian saboteurs in Lachin

The Azerbaijan Army’s engineer-sapper units are clearing the territories and supply roads, which were mined by sabotage groups during a large-scale provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az. 

As a result of demining activities conducted in the territory of the Lachin region, on September 18, 122 E-001 M type anti-personnel mines produced in Armenia in 2021 were removed and transported from the ravine gap of the northeastern part of the Boyuk Ishigli Mount and disposed of in compliance with safety regulations.

Necessary activities on engineering support are underway in the liberated territories.

