Azerbaijan developing project on construction of railway to Shusha
- 23 Jul 2021 15:05
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 163532
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-developing-project-on-construction-of-railway-to-shusha Copied
A project on the construction of a railway to Azerbaijan’s Shusha city is being prepared, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov told reporters on Friday.
“The design work is carried out by a Turkish company,” Gurbanov said. "There is a mountainous territory.”
“As known, the president declared Shusha the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, therefore it is important to build a railway in this direction,” the chairman of Azerbaijan Railways added. “In this regard, an instruction was given. The work is underway.”