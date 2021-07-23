Azerbaijan developing project on construction of railway to Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

A project on the construction of a railway to Azerbaijan’s Shusha city is being prepared, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov told reporters on Friday.

“The design work is carried out by a Turkish company,” Gurbanov said. "There is a mountainous territory.”

“As known, the president declared Shusha the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, therefore it is important to build a railway in this direction,” the chairman of Azerbaijan Railways added. “In this regard, an instruction was given. The work is underway.”

News.Az