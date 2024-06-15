Azerbaijan developing renewable energy to reduce dependence on fossil fuels

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has traditionally been associated with oil and gas production, but there has been a growing interest in green energy in recent years. Azerbaijan has significant potential for renewable energy production, particularly in solar, wind, and hydroelectric power. The country's location provides ample sunlight and wind resources, while its mountainous terrain offers opportunities for hydroelectric development.



The Azerbaijani government has expressed its commitment to developing renewable energy sources as part of its broader strategy to diversify the country's energy mix and reduce dependence on fossil fuels. This commitment is reflected in various policy measures and incentives aimed at promoting investment in renewable energy projects.The technical potential of the country's onshore renewable energy sources is 135 GW and offshore - 157 GW. The economic potential of renewable energy sources is estimated at 27 GW, including 3,000 MW of wind energy, 23,000 MW of solar energy, 380 MW of bioenergy potential, and 520 MW of mountain rivers.Solar energy holds significant potential in Azerbaijan, especially in regions with high solar irradiation levels. The government has implemented several solar energy projects, including the construction of solar power plants and the installation of solar panels on public buildings.As Azerbaijan is relatively sunny, it has excellent solar power potential. According to the Ministry of Energy, technical potential is around 23,000 MW . Sunshine hours in the country, ranging from 2,400 to 3,200 annually, compare well internationally, as does their solar intensity, estimated at 1,500 to 2.000 kWh/m2. The best resources are in the central river valleys and the north and northwest.Since 2020, cooperation on renewable energy projects has been underway with Masdar, ACWA Power , bp, Fortescue Future Industries, China Gezhouba Group Overseas Investment, Total Energies, Nobel Energy, A-Z Czech Engineering and Baltech.On 26 October 2023, the 230 MW Garadagh Solar Power Plant, the largest in the Caspian region and the CIS, was put into operation in cooperation with Masdar (UAE). The plant was built with a foreign investment worth $262 million and is the first utility-scale solar power plant realized with foreign investment in the country. The plant will produce 500 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, saving 110 million cubic meters of natural gas. At the same time, carbon emissions into the atmosphere will be reduced by 200 thousand tons. The power plant, which covers an area of 550 hectares, has 570 thousand solar panels installed. A 330-kilovolt substation was built to connect this station to the network. The opening ceremony was attended by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technologies Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber.Following the inauguration of the Garadagh Solar Power Plant with the participation of President Aliyev, the Government of Azerbaijan and the UAE-based company Masdar signed three investment agreements on green energy projects with a total capacity of 1000 MW. Investment agreements envisage the construction of a 445 MW solar power plant in Bilasuvar District, a 315 MW SPP in the village of Banka in Neftchala District, and a 240 MW WPP in Absheron-Garadagh District.Wind energy is another promising renewable energy source in Azerbaijan, particularly along the Caspian Sea coast and in high-altitude areas. The government has identified several sites for wind farm development and has initiated projects to harness wind power.Azerbaijan is relatively windy, especially along the Caspian Sea coast. According to the Ministry of Energy, the country has roughly 3,000 MW of technical and 800 MW of economic wind power potential. This economic potential could generate around 2.4 TWh and conserve approximately 1 Mt of conventional fuel, avoiding the corresponding CO2 emissions.In cooperation with ACWA Power of Saudi Arabia, it is planned to build a Khizi- Absheron Wind Power Plant with a capacity of 240 MW. On 13 January 2022, the groundbreaking ceremony of the station was held with President Aliyev in attendance. In 2022, the "Environmental Impact Assessment" and "Interaction Plan with Interested Parties" documents of the Khizi-Absheron Wind Power Plant project were drafted and presented. The project is being implemented near Pirakashkul and Sitalchay in the Absheron-Khizi area. Since March 2020, for 2 years, 7 measuring-observation stations have been built at an altitude of 100 meters, topographic and preliminary geodetic work has been carried out, and an environmental impact assessment based on international standards has been completed. The Azerbaijan Scientific-Research and Design Institute of Power Engineering , in cooperation with the Japanese company Tomen, established that Absheron's average annual wind speed is from 7.9 to 8.1 meters per second (m/sec). The country's overall average wind speed of 6 m/sec further confirms its economic and technical potential for wind power.Azerbaijan has a long history of hydroelectric power generation, with several hydroelectric plants already in operation. The government continues to explore opportunities for expanding hydroelectric capacity, particularly through the construction of small and medium-sized hydroelectric plants.The country's hydropower capacity is 1301.8 MW (35 stations, 24 of which are SHPP), wind power capacity - 66.4 MW (8 stations, 3 of which are hybrid), bioenergy capacity - 37.7 MW (2 stations, 1 of which is hybrid), and solar energy capacity - 281.9 MW (13 stations, 3 of which are hybrid). Two hybrid power plants (Gobustan) are equipped based on wind - 2.85 MW, solar energy - 3.8 MW, and bioenergy - 0.7 MW. SPPs with a total capacity of 39 MW have been commissioned in Nakhchivan. The country's installed capacity on renewable energy sources, excluding large hydropower plants, was 529.3 MW in 2023, and it made up 6.4 % of its total electricity generation capacity.In 2023, electricity production in the republic amounted to 29.3 billion kWh. During the reporting period, electricity generation at HPPs increased to 1,757.2 million kWh, and at other sources (WPP, SPP, and Solid household waste plant) to 359 million kWh in comparison. 56.6 million kWh of electricity was generated at WPPs, 79.4 million kWh at SPPs, and 223 million kWh at solid household waste incineration plant. Electricity generated from renewable energy sources made up 7 % of total production.Overall, while Azerbaijan is still in the early stages of developing its green energy sector, the government's commitment to renewable energy and the country's abundant natural resources suggest that it has the potential to become a significant player in the global transition to clean energy.

