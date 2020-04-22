Azerbaijan discloses amount of donations transferred to Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus

Azerbaijan discloses amount of donations transferred to Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus

+ ↺ − 16 px

As of April 22, 2020, the donations transferred to Azerbaijan’s Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus amounted to AZN 112,416,847 (66,381,920), according to

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev earlier signed a Decree on measures to protect the public health in the country and strengthen the counter measures against the coronavirus infection.

The Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus was established under the Decree.

The purpose of the Fund is to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection in Azerbaijan and provide financial assistance to the counter measures.

News.Az

News.Az