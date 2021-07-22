Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan discloses number of citizens vaccinated against COVID-19

Some 17,067 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 22, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday. 

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 5,392 citizens, and the second dose to 11,675 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 4,415,967 citizens have been vaccinated, 2,602,510 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 1,813,457 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.


