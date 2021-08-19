Azerbaijan discloses number of COVID-19 vaccinated citizens

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 58,282 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over the past day, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 47,690 citizens, and the second one to 10,592 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 5,991,016 citizens have been vaccinated, 3,574,157 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 2,416,859 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.

News.Az