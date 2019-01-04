Azerbaijan discloses number of tourists in national parks in 2018

Azerbaijan discloses number of tourists in national parks in 2018

+ ↺ − 16 px

In 2018, 79,997 tourists visited Azerbaijan’s national parks, 72,519 of them were local, 7,478 were foreign tourists, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani

There are ten national parks (reserves) in Azerbaijan, namely, Zangezur, Ag-Gol, Shirvan, Hirkan, Altiaghaj, Absheron, Shahdag, Samur-Yalama, Goygol and Gyzylaghaj.

Those willing to visit the national parks may purchase tickets online on the website of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources (the "Services" section) or at the entrances of the parks.

News.Az

News.Az