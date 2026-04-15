Nine killed in Türkiye's second school shooting in two days

Nine killed in Türkiye's second school shooting in two days

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On Wednesday, a student opened fire in two classrooms at a secondary school in southeast Turkey, killing nine people and injuring 13 others, according to the interior minister. This incident marks the country's second shooting in two days.

Kahramanmaras provincial governor Mukerrem Unluer said the student was armed with guns belonging to his retired police officer father. He was carrying five firearms and seven magazines, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The 14-year-old gunman died but it was not clear whether he was killed by police or killed himself.

Six of the 13 people wounded were in serious condition, interior minister Mustafa Ciftci said.

News.Az