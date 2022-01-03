Azerbaijan discloses volume of ammo found on its liberated territories last year (PHOTO)

The volume of ammunition found in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan in 2021 has been announced, News.Az reports citing the country's Interior Ministry.

A total of 225 assault rifles, 102 grenade launchers, 68 machine guns, 64 anti-tank and anti-personnel guided missile systems, 10 mortar installations, 8 air defense systems, 721 grenades, 129 mines, tens of thousands of shells and cartridges of various calibers were found on Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

As a result of the measures also taken in the liberated lands, about 17 tons of wild hemp plants were burned and destroyed.

