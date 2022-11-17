Azerbaijan discloses volume of natural gas exported via Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan exported 31 billion 707.1 million cubic meters of natural gas through main natural gas pipelines in January-October, which is 11.5 percent higher compared to the same period last year, News.Az reports.

According to the State Statistics Committee, more than 17 billion cubic meters of natural gas was exported via Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline in ten months of 2022, which accounts for 53.8 percent of total natural gas export.

News.Az