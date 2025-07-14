Azerbaijan discloses volume of oil production in H1 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to operational data for January-June 2024, Azerbaijan produced 13.7 million tons oil (including condensate).

Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli accounted for 8 million tons of oil production, Shah Deniz for 1.9 million tons (condensate), and Absheron for 0.3 million tons (condensate), News.Az reports, citing the country's Energy Ministry.

SOCAR's oil output amounted to 3.5 million tons (including condensate).

During the reporting period, the volume of exported oil, including condensate, amounted to 11.6 million tons. Among these, consortium accounts for 9.9 million tons, SOCAR for 1.4 million tons, Absheron for 0.3 million tons.

It should be noted that during the first half of 2025, the daily production of oil (including condensate) was 61.9 thousand tons (457thousand barrels). Among these, 13.7 thousand tons (113 thousand barrel) were condensate. In total, average daily oil production was 75.6 thousand tons (570 thousand barrels).

Oil refining in the reporting period amounted to about 2.9 million tons.

